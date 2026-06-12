Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,017 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Autodesk were worth $27,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,493,167 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,362,192,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682,041 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,677,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $867,480,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,726,105 shares of the software company's stock valued at $881,704,000 after purchasing an additional 79,171 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,517,683 shares of the software company's stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $327.21.

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of ADSK opened at $205.57 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.80 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.34 and a 200 day moving average of $255.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Further Reading

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