Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,733 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.00. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report).

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