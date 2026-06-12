Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $71.13 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,865 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 16,797 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 0.9% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $71,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Barron's article

Market commentary highlights Quanta as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with analysts and strategists pointing to its exposure to power-grid expansion, data-center electrical work, and other secular demand drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Yahoo Finance article

Recent articles note a record backlog and strong earnings momentum, suggesting revenue visibility remains strong and the company may be well positioned for the next growth cycle. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. MarketBeat article

Multiple bullish write-ups and stock-picking pieces continue to frame PWR as a high-quality growth name, reinforcing investor optimism around its earnings power and long-term infrastructure demand. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Quiver Quantitative article

Some recent coverage focuses on valuation and insider selling, which may temper enthusiasm even as the company’s fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: Quanta’s strong earnings and raised guidance from its latest quarter continue to support the stock, but those results are already well known and may be limiting near-term upside unless new catalysts emerge. Insider Monkey article

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $477.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $683.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.27 and a 200-day moving average of $555.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.06 and a 12-month high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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