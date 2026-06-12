Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,593 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Stryker were worth $35,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 77,831 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Down 1.0%

Stryker stock opened at $305.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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