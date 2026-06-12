Raiffeisen Bank International AG Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,742 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,431 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.06% of Zoetis worth $31,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company's stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company's stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company's stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,780 shares of the company's stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Zoetis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, the Schall Law Firm, DJS Law Group, and others, urged investors to join or lead a class action against Zoetis, keeping litigation risk in focus and potentially weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Article Title

The lawsuits allege Zoetis misled investors about weakening veterinarian adoption and prescription trends, which could raise concerns about the company’s underlying growth outlook and create overhang on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Article Title

Rosen Law Firm and others reminded shareholders that July 27, 2026 is the lead-plaintiff deadline, but these notices are procedural and do not change Zoetis’ fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America Securities reportedly maintained a “Hold” rating on Zoetis, which suggests Wall Street remains cautious but not overtly bearish. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,986.24. This trade represents a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $168.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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