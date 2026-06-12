Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 14,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.53% of Itron worth $22,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,990,000. Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Itron by 1,552.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 300,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 282,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Itron by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 604,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $75,306,000 after purchasing an additional 180,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Itron by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,647 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Itron by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 146,235 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $37,291.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 117,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,911,618.86. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 319 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $26,914.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,167. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 3,946 shares of company stock valued at $324,420 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ITRI opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.77 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $586.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.04 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Itron has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc NASDAQ: ITRI is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company's offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron's product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

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