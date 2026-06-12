Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 182,497 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 343.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,622 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 182,497 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after buying an additional 1,682,241 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 869,127 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $24,605,000 after buying an additional 99,540 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,116,318 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,891,773,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,004.42. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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