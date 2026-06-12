Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 33,451 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,594 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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Key Headlines Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 129,410 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,135 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $168.02 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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