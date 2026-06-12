Raiffeisen Bank International AG Purchases 40,885 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,194 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $57,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $182.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $314.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $3,076,222. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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