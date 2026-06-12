Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,986 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 186,137 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.11% of eBay worth $43,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eBay alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on eBay

eBay Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here