Raiffeisen Bank International AG Raises Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 3,343.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,825 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,507 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.17% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $72,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after buying an additional 134,087 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,801 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $412,263,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugen J. Elmiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,584.96, for a total value of $19,019,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,561,953.92. This represents a 68.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 7.9%

MPWR stock opened at $1,589.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.00 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,205.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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