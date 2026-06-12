Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,497 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,899 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. The trade was a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

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About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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