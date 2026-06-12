Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 48,060 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 48,060 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Datadog were worth $14,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $469,461,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Datadog by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $234.24 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Datadog after the company unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities, including major updates to Bits AI and new tools like AI Guard and Bring Your Own Cloud, reinforcing the long-term growth story. GlobeNewswire article

Analysts remain constructive on Datadog after the company unveiled 100+ new AI, observability and security capabilities, including major updates to Bits AI and new tools like AI Guard and Bring Your Own Cloud, reinforcing the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets or reaffirmed bullish ratings, including CIBC to $280, Evercore to $265, BTIG to $255, and RBC with an outperform view, suggesting analysts see room for the stock to run higher. Benzinga article

Multiple Wall Street firms raised price targets or reaffirmed bullish ratings, including CIBC to $280, Evercore to $265, BTIG to $255, and RBC with an outperform view, suggesting analysts see room for the stock to run higher. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles say Datadog is evolving beyond observability into a “control plane” for AI systems, which could expand its addressable market and support future revenue growth. Seeking Alpha article

Recent articles say Datadog is evolving beyond observability into a “control plane” for AI systems, which could expand its addressable market and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also notes Datadog has outperformed the technology sector, reflecting strong relative momentum and continued investor enthusiasm for the name. Barchart article

Commentary also notes Datadog has outperformed the technology sector, reflecting strong relative momentum and continued investor enthusiasm for the name. Neutral Sentiment: One headwind is valuation: Datadog trades at a premium sales multiple, so the stock may remain sensitive to any slowdown in AI-related demand or execution. Yahoo Finance article

One headwind is valuation: Datadog trades at a premium sales multiple, so the stock may remain sensitive to any slowdown in AI-related demand or execution. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling by CEO Olivier Pomel and CFO David Obstler may create some near-term overhang, even though both transactions were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. SEC filing

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,760,883.30. The trade was a 75.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,272,556 shares of company stock worth $252,615,825 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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