Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $75,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Article Title

AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Article Title

AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm is also lifting AMD, with articles highlighting the company as a core beneficiary of durable AI demand rather than just short-term momentum. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $450.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $428.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $393.01 and a 200 day moving average of $277.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.78 and a fifty-two week high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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