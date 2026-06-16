Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Buys 43,389 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 522.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Northcoast Research decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 1.8%

INTU opened at $281.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.16. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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