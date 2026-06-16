Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1,474.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,943 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 122,626 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $34,284,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,850,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $330.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $329.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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