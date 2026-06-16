Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 270.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,242 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 196,563 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,532 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber announced a significant expansion of its ad business, introducing new brand-focused products that could open an additional revenue stream and improve profitability. Uber (UBER) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Uber announced a significant expansion of its ad business, introducing new brand-focused products that could open an additional revenue stream and improve profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential for Uber Technologies (UBER) .

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent buy/overweight ratings and price targets well above the current trading range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside potential for . Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage highlighted Uber’s scale, Uber One membership growth, and robotaxi ambitions, which continue to support the long-term investment case but do not represent an immediate catalyst.

Broader coverage highlighted Uber’s scale, Uber One membership growth, and robotaxi ambitions, which continue to support the long-term investment case but do not represent an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent commentary has questioned Uber’s valuation and execution around heavy investments in new initiatives, reflecting ongoing debate among investors.

Some recent commentary has questioned Uber’s valuation and execution around heavy investments in new initiatives, reflecting ongoing debate among investors. Negative Sentiment: Fresh consumer reports and media investigations into pricing differences and AI-driven fare tactics at Uber and Lyft could raise regulatory and reputational concerns if they attract more scrutiny.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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