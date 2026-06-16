Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $36.38 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4,370.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,481 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 506,882 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $36,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,886 shares of the company's stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

CocaCola Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of KO stock opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $348.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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