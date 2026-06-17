Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 139.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,828 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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