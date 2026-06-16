Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,245.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,436 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 391,959 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.3% of Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $77,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $122.68 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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