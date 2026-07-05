Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 119.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,245 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,854 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4,008.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 135,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,724 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 748,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,939 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 157,008 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 239,884 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,793,851 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $205,557,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $124.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $123.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $118.69 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEC Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEC Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While WEC Energy Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here