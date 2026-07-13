Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Purchased by Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,760 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,018 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $468,186,000 after acquiring an additional 275,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,543 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $370,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,686 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $264,225,000 after purchasing an additional 952,681 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 941,832 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $295,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 895,017 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $316,487,000 after buying an additional 255,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $430.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $395.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $273.04 and a twelve month high of $421.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $377.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.78.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here