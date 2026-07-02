Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 37,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Rambus were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Rambus Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.98. Rambus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Rambus from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RMBS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,538,225.02. The trade was a 18.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,799.50. This represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,424 shares of company stock worth $11,179,633. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

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