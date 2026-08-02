Ramiah Investment Group Has $545,000 Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ramiah Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. Ramiah Investment Group's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6%

QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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