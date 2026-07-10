Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $4.45 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,504 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.'s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $859,085,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,188,140 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $343,206,000 after purchasing an additional 738,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,146 shares of company stock worth $19,235,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Barclays decreased their target price on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $289.89 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.60.

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Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $310.84 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.88 and a 12 month high of $345.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.10 and a 200-day moving average of $348.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.07 earnings per share. FedEx's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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