Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 102.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced plans to invest up to $3 billion to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a $500 million financing package for GlobalWafers and a 10-year supply agreement that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Article Title

Micron announced plans to invest up to to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor supply chain, including a financing package for GlobalWafers and a that should improve supply security and support future production capacity. Positive Sentiment: The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to more than $250 billion through 2035 and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Article Title

The company also highlighted a much larger long-term U.S. expansion plan, raising its domestic investment commitment to and advancing construction at its New York fab, reinforcing confidence in future supply and demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports say Micron is benefiting from strong AI-driven memory demand , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Article Title

Several reports say Micron is benefiting from , with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra describing “unprecedented” demand and analysts pointing to tighter DRAM/NAND supply and upbeat earnings guidance as reasons investors are bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: After a recent memory-chip selloff, Micron and other chip names are rebounding as investors rotate back into AI hardware, with analyst commentary and peer strength helping sentiment improve across the sector. Article Title

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $991.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $914.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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