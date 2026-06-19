Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.5% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $190,752.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,520. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $152.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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