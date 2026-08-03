Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 11,557 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,830 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.0% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $257,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI platform expands growth opportunities: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Goldman Sachs launches AlphaAI to profit from AI winners hidden inside sectors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Positive Sentiment: M&A leadership highlights advisory momentum: Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers by value in H1 2026

Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets and community-finance activity broadens revenue sources: Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Neutral Sentiment: Investment positions disclosed: Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Goldman Sachs discloses stake in Qiagen

Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: UK discrimination ruling creates legal and reputational pressure: Goldman was ordered to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager. The financial cost is limited relative to Goldman’s scale, but the ruling adds regulatory, legal and reputational overhang. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,019.17 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $694.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,052.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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