Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 7,428 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026,057 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $346,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Corus Family Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Corus Family Wealth Advisors now owns 2,401 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,560. This represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $404.21 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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