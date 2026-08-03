Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,569 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stryker worth $87,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,374,731,000 after buying an additional 311,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,272,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.88.

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Stryker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Stryker beats quarterly estimates on strong demand for medical devices

Stryker reported second-quarter revenue of $6.59 billion, up 9.4% year over year, while adjusted EPS of $3.69 exceeded consensus estimates. Organic sales growth reached 9%, supported by strong demand for orthopedic, spinal and other medical devices. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Stryker expects 2026 organic sales growth and adjusted EPS

Management said it has regained momentum following the cyber disruption and resumed share repurchases. Its full-year guidance calls for 8.3% to 9.3% organic sales growth and adjusted EPS of $14.95 to $15.10. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.”

JPMorgan maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target to $350. Truist raised its target to $340 while retaining a “hold” rating, and BTIG continues to rate the shares “buy.” Neutral Sentiment: The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction.

The updated guidance was narrower but remained broadly close to prior expectations and analyst forecasts. This suggests operational stability, but not a major upside revision that could drive a stronger investor reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside.

Analyst opinion remains generally constructive, with no recent sell ratings cited and a six-month median price target of $385, though target reductions indicate some caution regarding valuation or near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The main pressure on SYK appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. SYK falls despite Q2 earnings beat

The main pressure on appears to be an expectations reset: despite the earnings beat, investors had anticipated a more substantial increase to full-year guidance after the cyberattack recovery. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity has been heavily weighted toward selling, with no purchases and substantial sales over the past six months. This may add to investor concerns about valuation and management confidence, although the trades do not necessarily reflect current operating performance.

Stryker Stock Up 0.2%

SYK stock opened at $326.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $334.73. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $401.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.20. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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