Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194,265 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 77,879 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $327,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,435,683 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $195,267,000 after buying an additional 292,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised earnings estimate: Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Erste Group raises Abbott earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank increased its FY2026 EPS forecast for Abbott to $5.52 from $5.47, matching the broader consensus estimate. The revision reinforces expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent results remain supportive: Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative.

Abbott’s latest quarterly report exceeded analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, with revenue rising 13% year over year. Management also provided FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.45 to $5.60, supporting the positive earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Strategic diversification and income appeal: A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Abbott versus Johnson and Johnson comparison

A comparison with Johnson & Johnson highlighted Abbott’s broad exposure to medical devices and diagnostics, strengthened by the Exact Sciences acquisition. Separately, analysts continue to identify ABT as an attractive Dividend Aristocrat for investors seeking recurring cash income. Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare-sector momentum: Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals.

Strong performances from AbbVie and Guardant Health indicate continued investor interest in healthcare and diagnostics, but these companies’ results do not directly change Abbott’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Valuation pressure: UBS lowered its expectations for Abbott’s stock price, potentially limiting upside and weighing on sentiment after the recent recovery. UBS lowers Abbott stock price expectations

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.17.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ABT stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The business's fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.52 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.380-1.46 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

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