Rathbones Group PLC Buys 173,016 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 173,016 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $97,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.57.

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CBRE Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.18.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key CBRE Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,230,350. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,023 shares of company stock valued at $709,082. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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