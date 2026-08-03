Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,514 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,517 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in Zoetis by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $160.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,906,986.24. This represents a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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