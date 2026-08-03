Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,394 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $60,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,963,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,671 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $164,364,000 after acquiring an additional 58,719 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $512.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.60 and a 12-month high of $714.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average of $552.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $631.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $635.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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