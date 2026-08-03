Rathbones Group PLC Has $164.11 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $164,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Caterpillar to report year-over-year growth in both earnings and revenue for the quarter ending June 2026. Results are scheduled for August 4 before the market opens, creating a potential catalyst for a rebound if the company exceeds expectations or raises its outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Here's Why Caterpillar Is a Buy Before Earnings

Some analysts and long-term investors view the recent selloff as an attractive entry point before earnings, citing Caterpillar’s industrial exposure and potential infrastructure and power-grid demand. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar invests to develop manufacturing talent in Illinois

Caterpillar plans to invest up to $10 million in Illinois operations to develop manufacturing talent and strengthen its future workforce. The move supports long-term production capacity and workforce development, although it is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Pre-earnings estimates point to year-over-year improvement, but investors are also watching operating metrics such as order trends, margins, construction activity and management’s guidance for the rest of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Baird Just Downgraded Caterpillar Stock

Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from “outperform” to “neutral” and cut its price target to $900 from $1,200. The firm cited growing backlash and uncertainty surrounding data-center construction, which could weaken a major source of expected equipment demand. Negative Sentiment: The stock has declined for six consecutive weeks from its 2026 high, reflecting reduced confidence in growth expectations and heightened sensitivity to the upcoming earnings report. Caterpillar stock has slumped

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1%

CAT opened at $815.73 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company's 50 day moving average price is $924.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $812.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,131 shares of company stock worth $82,660,580. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 price objective (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $966.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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