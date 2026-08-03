Rathbones Group PLC Has $239.73 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,623 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 74,407 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $239,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.91 and a 200-day moving average of $437.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

View Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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