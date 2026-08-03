Rathbones Group PLC Has $29.94 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $29,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 136.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 192.6% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $555.00 price objective on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Evercore began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $501.00 to $496.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $520.07.

View Our Latest Report on TT

Key Stories Impacting Trane Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Trane Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. TT's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

Adjusted EPS was $4.31, above the $4.27 consensus and up from $3.88 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.6% year over year to $6.35 billion, surpassing the $6.20 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Bookings surged 39% to $7.82 billion on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Trane Technologies Reports Strong Second Quarter Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue and EPS Guidance

on a reported basis, or 37% organically, while the company cited a record backlog. These trends strengthen visibility into future revenue and suggest sustained demand for Trane’s climate-control products and services. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 forecast. Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Trane Technologies Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Full-year adjusted EPS guidance is now $15.20–$15.30, above the roughly $14.90 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $23.8 billion exceeds the $23.4 billion consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed but still imply upside. Citigroup lowered its target from $570 to $566 while maintaining a Buy rating. RBC cut its target from $501 to $496 and assigned a Sector Perform rating. The reductions may temper enthusiasm, but both targets remain above the cited share price. Analyst Price Target Updates

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Trane Technologies stock opened at $455.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $348.06 and a 1 year high of $505.87. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $470.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 13.28%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.200-15.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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