Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,449 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,902 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,579 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,789 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -121.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $66.22 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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