Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $31,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Tesla by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,174,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,243,513,000 after buying an additional 2,727,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $450.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $311.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.38 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 288.15, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here