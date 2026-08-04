Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 1,053 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Markel Group Trading Down 0.3%

MKL opened at $1,876.99 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,719.41 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,902.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,941.43.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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