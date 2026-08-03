Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 25,882 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,036 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $384,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Maseco LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,149.28 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,043.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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