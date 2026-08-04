Rathbones Group PLC Sells 11,759 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 11,759 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $292.43 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,329.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is presently -3,290.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report).

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