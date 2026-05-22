Rathbones Group PLC Sells 12,375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,687 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,917 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $118.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,030.13. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $42,724.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,785.78. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,103 shares of company stock worth $3,160,587 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

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