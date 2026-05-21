Rathbones Group PLC Sells 20,057 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,389 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 20,057 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.35% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $91,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 994 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $149.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.79 and a one year high of $271.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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