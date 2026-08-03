Rathbones Group PLC Sells 25,049 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $275.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $312.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,465,176.86. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 24,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,341,235.74. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 66,535 shares of company stock valued at $20,425,724 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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