Rathbones Group PLC Sells 38,065 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 38,065 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Deere & Company worth $156,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 85,351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,737,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 388,595 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $180,919,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Deere & Company News

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Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $592.70 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $433.00 and a 52 week high of $674.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $591.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $765.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $759.00 to $812.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $642.98.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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