Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,190 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $808,351,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 24,530.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 628,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 625,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 442.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 659,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,750,000 after purchasing an additional 538,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:ITW opened at $295.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $267.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $281.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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