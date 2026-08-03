Rathbones Group PLC Sells 53,319 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,413 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,319 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.20 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.30.

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About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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