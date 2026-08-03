Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,555 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 5.4% of Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,716,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 70,716 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $36,955,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $3,652,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,642 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $63,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $521.00 to $513.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $523.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $412.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $423.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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