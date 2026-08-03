Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $7,465,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 3.7% of Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock opened at $166.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.37.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.93.

View Our Latest Report on BDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock valued at $765,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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